Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Busy Little Hands: Art Play!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Busy Little Hands: Art Play!

Activities for Preschoolers

by Meredith Magee Donnelly

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $16.95 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $16.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 10, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 10, 2020

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862690

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Art / Painting

Description

Get ready for an art adventure! Using paint, colored paper, clay, and other basic art supplies, preschoolers learn to tap into their natural artistic abilities with fun-filled projects shown through easy-to-follow, colorful photos. From making bubble prints and color collages to turning a T-shirt into a Super Kid cape, every activity is designed to spark imagination, learning, and creativity.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Busy Little Hands