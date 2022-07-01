Busy Little Hands: Math Play!

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 9, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

In this third book in the Busy Little Hands series, (Busy Little Hands: Art Play! and Busy Little Hands: Food Play!) preschoolers are introduced to the idea that math is everywhere, and numbers are fun! Each page features lots of bright pictures for pre-readers and each activity is designed for little mathematicians to play with numbers as they count, compare, measure, and make patterns using toys, snacks, and other items that are part of everyday life. From Counting Cars and Shape Stamping to Number Hide & Seek and Pattern Hunt, this book is packed with learning fun that will set preschoolers on the path to math success. Durable cards and stickers add hands-on learning elements.