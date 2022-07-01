Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Busy Little Hands: Math Play!
Learning Activities for Preschoolers

by Linda Dauksas

by Jeanne White

On Sale

Nov 9, 2021

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635863758

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Mathematics / Geometry

Description

In this third book in the Busy Little Hands series, (Busy Little Hands: Art Play! and Busy Little Hands: Food Play!) preschoolers are introduced to the idea that math is everywhere, and numbers are fun! Each page features lots of bright pictures for pre-readers and each activity is designed for little mathematicians to play with numbers as they count, compare, measure, and make patterns using toys, snacks, and other items that are part of everyday life. From Counting Cars and Shape Stamping to Number Hide & Seek and Pattern Hunt, this book is packed with learning fun that will set preschoolers on the path to math success. Durable cards and stickers add hands-on learning elements. 

