A lively celebration of math and all the ways it applies to everyday life.



What is math? So many things! Counting and calendars, weights and fractions, shapes and distances, charting and graphing. Math is the way we measure and code our world, from seasons to clocks, recipes, classrooms, and beyond. Math is all around us!



This rousing read aloud offers an engaging and accessible introduction to math—perfect for sparking an early interest in STEM subjects for young children.