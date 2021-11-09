What Is Math?
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

What Is Math?

by Rebecca Kai Dotlich

Illustrated by Sachiko Yoshikawa

Christy Ottaviano Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316337779

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: July 26th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Mathematics / General

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A lively celebration of math and all the ways it applies to everyday life.

What is math? So many things! Counting and calendars, weights and fractions, shapes and distances, charting and graphing. Math is the way we measure and code our world, from seasons to clocks, recipes, classrooms, and beyond. Math is all around us!

This rousing read aloud offers an engaging and accessible introduction to math—perfect for sparking an early interest in STEM subjects for young children.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews