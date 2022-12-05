Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Giraffe Math
Giraffe Math

by Stephen Swinburne

Illustrated by Geraldo Valério

Hardcover
On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316346771

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Mathematics / General

Description

A picture book that introduces math concepts through the artful sharing of giraffe facts, for fans of Ten Magic Butterflies and Zero the Hero.

Twiga the giraffe introduces young readers to fascinating facts about giraffes and their relationship to other creatures—all by using math concepts such as measurements, graphs, shapes, word problems, and more. 

This interactive picture book explores these spectacular animals through a STEM lens as everything from their speed and size to their intricate camouflage patterns (which act as internal air conditioning) and other body characteristics are featured. It’s an in-depth look at the animal kingdom’s most beloved gentle giants.  

