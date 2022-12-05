Giraffe Math

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A picture book that introduces math concepts through the artful sharing of giraffe facts, for fans of Ten Magic Butterflies and Zero the Hero.



Twiga the giraffe introduces young readers to fascinating facts about giraffes and their relationship to other creatures—all by using math concepts such as measurements, graphs, shapes, word problems, and more.



This interactive picture book explores these spectacular animals through a STEM lens as everything from their speed and size to their intricate camouflage patterns (which act as internal air conditioning) and other body characteristics are featured. It’s an in-depth look at the animal kingdom’s most beloved gentle giants.