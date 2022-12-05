Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Stephen Swinburne

Stephen R. Swinburne is a naturalist as well as the author of over thirty books for young readers on the subjects of animals and nature, including Lots and Lots of Zebra StripesSafe in a Storm, and Unbreakable BeaksAn accomplished photographer and musician, Steve visits over schools each year and gives book presentations on wildlife and conservation. 

Geraldo Valério was born in Brazil, where he received a bachelor of arts in drawing, followed by a master of arts at New York University. He is the illustrator of many highly acclaimed books for children and the creator of My Book of Butterflies, My Book of Birds, and Busy, Busy Birds. His work has been published in Canada, Brazil, Portugal, France, the UK, and China. Geraldo lives in Toronto, Ontario, and invites you to visit him on Instagram @geraldovalerioillustration or online at http://www.geraldovalerio.com.&#160;
