Bob Ross: My First Book of Numbers

Description

Toddlers will learn their numbers and basic counting skills with Bob Ross and his 13 paints in this early concept board book.



Count your way to thirteen in this serene and peaceful early concept board book in the Bob Ross My First Book series, which includes Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors and Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature! Count one bright moon, two friends, three (then four) trees, five rocks, and more with iconic painter Bob Ross as he quips and reminds you to take things slowly. Illustrated using real paintings created by Bob Ross, this is a perfect board book for fans young and old alike!



Copyright © 2023 by Bob Ross Inc. ®Bob Ross name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc. © Bob Ross Inc. Used with Permission. All rights reserved.