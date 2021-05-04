Get Ready for School: First Grade Wipe Off Workbook

Spell more difficult words by teaching familiarity with the alphabet, vowels, and consonants

Recognize different types of words like nouns, action words, and describing words

Master addition and subtraction

Understand scientific concepts such as where animals live and what they eat, states of matter, and the five senses

Learn to tell time and to recognize and count money

Differentiate between common shapes and colors

Help the young student in your life prepare for first grade with this friendly, colorful, and re-useable activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through hands-on activities like tracing, coloring, fill-in-the blank prompts, and more. The workbook will help your child:

• Spell more difficult words by teaching familiarity with the alphabet, vowels, and consonants
• Recognize different types of words like nouns, action words, and describing words
• Master addition and subtraction
• Understand scientific concepts such as where animals live and what they eat, states of matter, and the five senses
• Learn to tell time and to recognize and count money
• Differentiate between common shapes and colors

Time-tested and teacher-approved, the workbook will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. The workbook reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.