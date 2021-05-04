Featuring easy-to-use, wipe-clean pages and an attached dry erase marker, the Get Ready for School: First Grade Wipe Off Workbook is packed with teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from math and reading to colors and shapes. This fun and lively primer is a must-have to help your first grader get ready for school.
Help the young student in your life prepare for first grade with this friendly, colorful, and re-useable activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through hands-on activities like tracing, coloring, fill-in-the blank prompts, and more. Get Ready for School: First Grade Wipe Off Workbook offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:
Time-tested and teacher-approved, Get Ready for School: First Grade Wipe Off Workbook will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this spiral-bound workbook reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.
Whether it's used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, the Get Ready for School: First Grade Wipe Off Workbook is the perfect study aid for every young learner, and now it comes in a new, easy to use and re-use format.
- Spell more difficult words by teaching familiarity with the alphabet, vowels, and consonants
- Recognize different types of words like nouns, action words, and describing words
- Master addition and subtraction
- Understand scientific concepts such as where animals live and what they eat, states of matter, and the five senses
- Learn to tell time and to recognize and count money
- Differentiate between common shapes and colors
