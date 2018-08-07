Get Ready for School: More Kindergarten

Kindergarten is coming, and every child can enjoy it by getting ready with Get Ready for More Kindergarten, packed with hundreds of colorful, illustrated activities and games that make learning fun for children and parents! There’s even more to enjoy with this all-new spiral-bound binder of fun and fundamentals! From letters and numbers to counting and comparing, Get Ready for More Kindergarten offers a wide variety of early learning fundamentals presented in a fun, I-can-do-it way that reinforces a student’s self-confidence and rewards young brains. Created by a teacher for parents to explore with their kids (and for kids to want to explore on their own), Get Ready for More Kindergarten bridges time away from the classroom or desk, making it easy to establish a life-long love of learning. Get Ready for More Kindergarten is all-new, and the perfect complement to Get Ready for School: Kindergarten and all the titles in the Get Ready for School series.