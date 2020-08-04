Get Ready for School: Second Grade (Revised and Updated)

Write complete sentences by teaching familiarity with punctuation, plurals, and parts of speech



Understand and master more complex modes of addition and subtraction by teaching students to grasp concepts like place values, skip counting, and regrouping



Recognize measurements including inches, centimeters, feet, and yards



Identify basic geography and natural resources



Help the young student in your life prepare for second grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more.offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:Time-tested and teacher-approved,will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.