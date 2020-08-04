Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Get Ready for School: Second Grade (Revised and Updated)
Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is packed with more than 300 teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from geography and the solar system to writing complete sentences and recognizing measurements. This fun and lively fill-in workbook is a must-have to help your second grader get ready for school.Read More
Help the young student in your life prepare for second grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more. Get Ready for School: Second Grade offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:
Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.
Help the young student in your life prepare for second grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more. Get Ready for School: Second Grade offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:
- Write complete sentences by teaching familiarity with punctuation, plurals, and parts of speech
- Understand and master more complex modes of addition and subtraction by teaching students to grasp concepts like place values, skip counting, and regrouping
- Recognize measurements including inches, centimeters, feet, and yards
- Identify basic geography and natural resources
Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.
Spiral bound
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use