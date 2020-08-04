Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Get Ready for School: Second Grade (Revised and Updated)

Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is packed with more than 300 teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from geography and the solar system to writing complete sentences and recognizing measurements. This fun and lively fill-in workbook is a must-have to help your second grader get ready for school.

Help the young student in your life prepare for second grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more. Get Ready for School: Second Grade offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:

  • Write complete sentences by teaching familiarity with punctuation, plurals, and parts of speech
  • Understand and master more complex modes of addition and subtraction by teaching students to grasp concepts like place values, skip counting, and regrouping
  • Recognize measurements including inches, centimeters, feet, and yards
  • Identify basic geography and natural resources
Time-tested and teacher-approved, Get Ready for School: Second Grade will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.

Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: Second Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780762472406

Spiral bound
What's Inside

