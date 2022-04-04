Get Ready for School: Pre-K Wipe-Off Workbook
Get Ready for School: Pre-K Wipe-Off Workbook

by Heather Stella

Featuring easy-to-use, wipe-clean pages and an attached dry-erase marker, the Get Ready for School: Pre-K Wipe-Off Workbook is packed with teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from learning the alphabet and basic counting, to identifying colors and shapes. 

Help the young student in your life prepare for preschool with this friendly, colorful, and re-useable activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through quizzes, tracing, fill-in-the blank prompts and more. Get Ready for School: Pre-K Wipe-Off Workbook offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:
 

  • Learn the alphabet, and how to write upper- and lowercase letters
  • Learn to count to twenty, and to write numbers one through twenty
  • Identify common shapes like triangles, squares, and rectangles 
  • Identify common colors like red, orange, yellow, and green
  • Familiarize themselves with scientific concepts like the five senses and the four seasons
  • Understand basic concepts like telling left from right, and identifying objects that are similar and different


Time-tested and teacher-approved, Get Ready for School: Pre-K Wipe-Off Workbook will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this spiral-bound workbook reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.

Whether it's used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, the Get Ready for School: Pre-K Wipe-Off Workbook is the perfect study aid for every young learner.

