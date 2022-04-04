Featuring easy-to-use, wipe-clean pages and an attached dry-erase marker, the Get Ready for School: Kindergarten Wipe-Off Workbook is packed with teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from numbers and letters, to colors and shapes.



Help the young student in your life prepare for school with this friendly, colorful, and re-useable activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through quizzes, tracing, fill-in-the blank prompts and more. Get Ready for School: Kindergarten Wipe-Off Workbook offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:



Recognize and write all 26 letters of the alphabet in upper- and lowercase

Identify and write numbers 1 through 20

Learn to tell their left from their right, and to differentiate between up and down, and things that are similar and different

Understand scientific concepts such as where animals live and what they eat, states of matter, and the five senses

Learn to tell time and to identify and write the days of the week and the months of the year

Differentiate between common shapes and colors

Time-tested and teacher-approved,will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this spiral-bound workbook reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.Whether it's used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, theis the perfect study aid for every young learner.