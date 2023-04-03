Get Ready for School: Handwriting Wipe-Off Workbook

write and trace all 26 letters of the alphabet in uppercase and lowercase

learn to recognize and write all 26 letters using basic sight words

learn to recognize vowels and consonants

practice writing their own name and home address

Featuring 64 pages filled with fun activities and adorable illustrations meant to joyfully instill essential writing skills, theis ideal for children ages 4-7. Focused on teaching lowercase and uppercase letter formation, thefeatures lessons that will teach young writers how to:Great for on-the-go summer learning, and for reinforcing lessons taught during the school day, this wipe-off workbook will help the young writer in your life improve their handwriting.