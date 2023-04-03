Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Get Ready for School: Handwriting Wipe-Off Workbook
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Get Ready for School: Handwriting Wipe-Off Workbook

by Heather Stella

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

Spiral bound
Spiral bound

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 19, 2023

Page Count

64 Pages

Publisher

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483273

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books / General

Description

Perfect for children in Pre-K through 2nd grade (ages 4-7), the Get Ready for School: Handwriting Wipe-Off Workbook will help your child learn the letters of the alphabet and improve their overall handwriting skills. This spiral-bound book comes with a dry-erase marker and each page includes a wipe-away practice surface so kids have tons of space to write and trace.

Featuring 64 pages filled with fun activities and adorable illustrations meant to joyfully instill essential writing skills, the Get Ready for School: Handwriting Wipe-Off Workbook is ideal for children ages 4-7. Focused on teaching lowercase and uppercase letter formation, the Get Ready for School: Handwriting Wipe-Off Workbook features lessons that will teach young writers how to:
 
  • write and trace all 26 letters of the alphabet in uppercase and lowercase
  • learn to recognize and write all 26 letters using basic sight words
  • learn to recognize vowels and consonants
  • practice writing their own name and home address

Great for on-the-go summer learning, and for reinforcing lessons taught during the school day, this wipe-off workbook will help the young writer in your life improve their handwriting.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Get Ready for School