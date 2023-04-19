Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Brain Quest Set: Pre-K
Brain Quest Set: Pre-K

by Workman Publishing

Jun 6, 2023

9798889691686

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books / General

Description

Website exclusive set. Includes grade-specific workbook and deck.

Help your preschooler get a smart start with Brain Quest!

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and parent trusted, Brain Quest Pre-K Workbook and Deck make learning fun while reviewing and reinforcing what kids are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam-packed with hands-on activities and games covering:
  • ABCs & 123s
  • Writing letters & numbers
  • Shapes & colors
  • Vocabulary & phonics
  • And much, much more—with friendly illustrations throughout!

What's Inside

Brain Quest