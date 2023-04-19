Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Brain Quest Set: Grade 5
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Brain Quest Set: Grade 5

by Workman Publishing

Regular Price $25.98

Regular Price $33.98 CAD

General merchandise
General merchandise

Regular Price $25.98

Regular Price $33.98 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9798889691754

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books / General

Description

Website exclusive set. Includes grade-specific workbook and deck.

It’s fun to be smart! Help your 5th grader stay ahead at school with Brain Quest!

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and parent trusted, Brain Quest Grade 5 Workbook and Deck make learning fun while reviewing and reinforcing what kids are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam-packed with hands-on activities and games covering:
  • Language arts
  • Word searches & crosswords
  • Maps & charts
  • Multiplication & division
  • Story problems
  • Geometry & algebra
  • Graphs & timelines
  • And much, much more!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Brain Quest