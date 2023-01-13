This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

In Brain Quest Learn to Write: Pen Control, Tracing, Shapes, and More, children ages 3 and up practice pen control while learning the strokes, lines, and shapes that are important precursors to writing letters and numbers. Learning shapes is also key to math skills like categorization, geometry, and spatial awareness. Each workbook page includes engaging illustrations, multiple practice exercises, and fun activities that give children ample opportunity to master the content and experience the joy of learning.

