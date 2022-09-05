Brain Quest Workbook: Kindergarten Revised Edition

Technology section Introduces children to the basics of computers, computer science, and logic

Introduces children to the basics of computers, computer science, and logic Expanded social and emotional learning Explores feelings, interactions with peers and what it means to be part of a community

Explores feelings, interactions with peers and what it means to be part of a community Updated content Activities and illustrations are revised to reflect the diversity of children, their families, and experiences

Activities and illustrations are revised to reflect the diversity of children, their families, and experiences Support for parents and children Section openers preview upcoming content and provide directions and suggestions to help make learning stick

Section openers preview upcoming content and provide directions and suggestions to help make learning stick A fun progress sticker mapwith stickers Helps children celebrate their accomplishments as they complete each section of the workbook

A completion certificate

Mini Smart Card question-and-answer deck

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents,reviews and reinforces what children are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam packed with fun activities, practice exercises, and games covering ABCs, phonics, spelling and vocabulary, time and money, science, and much more.Aligned with national and state standards and reviewed by award-winning teachers, this workbook appeals to children’s natural curiosity, with interactive layouts and easy-to-follow explanations that take the intimidation out of learning. Plus, it’s written to help support parents with explanations of key concepts for homework help!