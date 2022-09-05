Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Brain Quest Workbook: 3rd Grade Revised Edition
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The ultimate third-grade workbook, with hundreds of curriculum-based activities, exercises, and games in every subject. Updated with a new technology section, progress map with new stickers, and more! From Brain Quest, America’s #1 educational bestseller.
Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents, Brain Quest Grade 3 Workbook reviews and reinforces what children are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam packed with fun activities, practice exercises, and games covering spelling and vocabulary, reading comprehension grammar, multiplication and division, science, social studies, and much more.
What’s New?
Comes with
Aligned with national and state standards and reviewed by award-winning teachers, this workbook appeals to children’s natural curiosity, with interactive layouts and easy-to-follow explanations that take the intimidation out of learning. Plus, it’s written to help support parents with explanations of key concepts for homework help!
Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents, Brain Quest Grade 3 Workbook reviews and reinforces what children are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam packed with fun activities, practice exercises, and games covering spelling and vocabulary, reading comprehension grammar, multiplication and division, science, social studies, and much more.
What’s New?
- Technology section Introduces children to computer science, coding, and logic
- Updated content Activities and illustrations are revised to reflect the diversity of children, their families, and experiences
- Support for parents and children Section openers preview upcoming content and provide directions and suggestions to help make learning stick
- A fun progress sticker mapwith stickers Helps children celebrate their accomplishments as they complete each section of the workbook
Comes with
- A completion certificate
- Mini Smart Card question-and-answer deck
Aligned with national and state standards and reviewed by award-winning teachers, this workbook appeals to children’s natural curiosity, with interactive layouts and easy-to-follow explanations that take the intimidation out of learning. Plus, it’s written to help support parents with explanations of key concepts for homework help!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use