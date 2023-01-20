Free shipping on orders $35+
Janet A. Meyer
Jan Meyer is an early-learning expert who began her career as a second grade teacher and has written reading comprehension books for Scholastic.
By the Author
Brain Quest Workbook: 3rd Grade Revised Edition
The ultimate third-grade workbook, with hundreds of curriculum-based activities, exercises, and games in every subject. Updated with a new technology section, progress map with new stickers,…
Brain Quest Workbook: 3rd Grade
The ultimate 3rd-grade workbook, with hundreds of curriculum-based activities, exercises, and games in every subject! It’s fun to be smart! Loved by kids, teacher…
Brain Quest 3rd Grade Math Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based exercises…