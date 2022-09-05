Free shipping on orders $35+

Brain Quest Workbook: 1st Grade Revised Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Brain Quest Workbook: 1st Grade Revised Edition

by Workman Publishing

Text by Lisa Trumbauer

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

Trade Paperback Revised
Trade Paperback Revised

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523517350

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / School & Education

Description

The ultimate first-grade workbook, with hundreds of curriculum-based activities, exercises, and games in every subject. Updated with a new technology section, progress map with new stickers, and more! From Brain Quest, America’s #1 educational bestseller.

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents, Brain Quest Grade 1 Workbook reviews and reinforces what children are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam packed with fun activities, practice exercises, and games covering ABCs, phonics, spelling and vocabulary, time and money, maps, science, and much more.

What’s New?
  • Technology section Introduces children to computer science, coding, and logic
  • Updated content Activities and illustrations are revised to reflect the diversity of children, their families, and experiences
  • Support for parents and children Section openers preview upcoming content and provide directions and suggestions to help make learning stick
  • A fun progress sticker mapwith stickers Helps children celebrate their accomplishments as they complete each section of the workbook

Comes with
  • A completion certificate
  • Mini Smart Card question-and-answer deck

Aligned with national and state standards and reviewed by award-winning teachers, this workbook appeals to children’s natural curiosity, with interactive layouts and easy-to-follow explanations that take the intimidation out of learning. Plus, it’s written to help support parents with explanations of key concepts for homework help!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Brain Quest Workbooks