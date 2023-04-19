Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Brain Quest Set: Grade 3
Description
Website exclusive set. Includes grade-specific workbook and deck.
It’s fun to be smart! Help your 3rd grader stay ahead at school with Brain Quest!
Loved by kids, teacher approved, and parent trusted, Brain Quest Grade 3 Workbook and Deck make learning fun while reviewing and reinforcing what kids are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam-packed with hands-on activities and games covering:
- Spelling & vocabulary
- Reading comprehension
- Parts of speech
- Odds and evens
- Multiplication tables
- And much, much more!
