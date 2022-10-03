Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Ginny Off the Map
Description
A heartfelt coming-of-age novel about trying to find one’s place in the world, very much in the tradition of Judy Blume stories and perfect for fans of The Fourteenth Goldfish and The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl
There are two things Ginny Pierce loves most in the world: geography facts and her father. But when her dad is deployed overseas and Ginny’s family must move to yet another new town, not even her facts can keep her afloat. The geography camp she’s been anxiously awaiting gets canceled, and her new neighbors prefer her basketball-star sister. Worst of all, her dad is in a war zone and impossible to get ahold of. Ginny decides that running her own camp for the kids on her street will solve all of her problems. But can she convince them (and herself) that there's more to her than just facts?
With a fierce heart and steadfast determination, Ginny tackles the challenges and rewards of staying true to herself during a season of growth. This thoughtful novel explores the strength that develops through adversity; Ginny must learn to trust her inner compass as she navigates the world around her.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Ginny Off the Map:
"Caroline Hickey has created a heroine whose attempts to chart her path are both winsome and relatable. A deployed parent, sister problems, a move to a new town—Ginny uses her facts, and her heart, to navigate them all. This book should be on every middle-grade reading list."—Katherine Marsh, Edgar Award-winning author of Nowhere Boy
"Take one geography fanatic kid, plunk her in a new place, then subtract her biggest fan (her deployed military dad), and you might have a recipe for disaster. Except if that kid is Ginny, her irrepressible personality and irresistible collection of STEM and world travel facts will make you laugh, cheer, and appreciate your own idiosyncratic obsessions. A perfect blend of humor and heart!"—Erica S. Perl, author of All Three Stooges and When Life Gives You O.J.
"Ginny will charm you with her antics — and her facts — as she learns to both make and become a good friend."—Kristin Levine, author of The Lions of Little Rock
"Unique: that’s what Ginny decides she is, and that’s what Ginny Off the Map is, too, as it seamlessly weaves truly fun and fascinating geography facts into an engaging, honest story that zips along at a brisk pace."
—Valerie Tripp, author of many books in the American Girl series
"Any kid who’s struggling to find their place will fall in love with this humorous, sweet, and heartfelt novel. Fans of The Penderwicks will find the same warmth and compassion in Hickey’s characters, as Ginny finds summer friendship magic in a cul-de-sac in Maryland."—Tammar Stein, The Sydney Taylor Honor Award winning author of The Six-Day Hero
"Fact: This book is wise, honest and utterly charming. I LOVED Ginny Off the Map!"—Lisa Greenwald, author of Dear Friends and The Friendship List series