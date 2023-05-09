Orders over $45 ship FREE
I Am a Rainbow!
Professional dancer, LGBTQIA+ advocate, and social media star, Mark Kanemura is now also a picture book author! This inspiring debut, based on Mark's childhood in Hawaii, encourages readers to find safe spaces that allow them to shine bright.
Mark's relatable, real-life inspired story paired with Richard Merritt's bright and energetic illustrations is a celebration of self-acceptance.
Mark loves putting on shows, dressing up, and dancing! But what makes him happy at home gets him teased at school. To remind Mark that his unique light makes the world a brighter place, his parents surprise him with a beautiful, flowing cape. Wearing it, he feels invincible and free to shine all over Honolulu! It even gives him the courage to befriend some kids who are just as colorful as he is. When the cape goes missing, Mark loses his new confidence. How will he ever shine again?
