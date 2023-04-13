Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

I Am a Rainbow!
I Am a Rainbow!

by Mark Kanemura

Illustrated by Richard Merritt

With Steve Foxe

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316565950

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

Description

A professional dancer, LGBTQIA+ advocate, and social media star shares this inspiring picture book based on his childhood in Hawaii and encourages readers to find safe spaces that allow them to shine bright. 

Mark loves putting on shows, dressing up, and dancing! But what makes him happy at home gets him teased at school. To remind Mark that his unique light makes the world a brighter place, his parents surprise him with a beautiful, flowing cape. Wearing it, he feels invincible and free to shine all over Honolulu! It even gives him the courage to befriend some kids who are just as colorful as he is. When the cape goes missing, Mark loses his new confidence. How will he ever shine again?

Mark's relatable, real-life inspired story paired with Richard Merritt's bright and energetic illustrations is a celebration of self-acceptance.
 

What's Inside

