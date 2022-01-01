Mark Kanemura

Mark Kanemura was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he first discovered his love for dance and theater. He now lives in Los Angeles, California where he works as a dancer, teacher, and entertainer. He has appeared as a contestant and choreographer on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and has danced and toured the world with artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga. This is Mark’s first book, and he is thrilled to share his story and his love with the world!



Richard Merritt is a London-born illustrator with over eighteen years of experience as both an artist and an agent. Since his first commercial commission with The Times, he’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business. His body of work spans the illustration world, from editorial art to packaging design, fashion illustration, costume drawing for blockbuster films, and children's books, including Flip-Flap Friends: Mermicorns and Peek and Play Rhymes: The Wheels on the Bus. He has published more than forty books in over thirty countries, bringing storytelling and joy to children across the world.

