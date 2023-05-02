Orders over $45 ship FREE

Cookie Monsters
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cookie Monsters

by Erika J. Kendrick

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316281379

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

Description

A fun, fast-paced novel about friendship, family, fighting for what’s right, and standing out from the crowd while standing up for yourself. 
 
Twelve-year-old Brooklyn Ace is ready to take the Valentine World Scouts by storm and build her own cookie empire. She nearly won the top cookie selling spot last year and is determined to make her mom—who recently passed away—proud by coming in first this time around. With her fabulous best friends by her side, Brooklyn knows she’ll become Santa Monica’s District Cookie Queen. The crown is practically in the bag. 
 
Then Piper Parker arrives. 
 
Piper has a rich dad, a fancy hotel, and a drive to steal the cookie crown right off Brooklyn’s head. Before long, most of the seventh grade is under Piper’s spell. But Brooklyn is in it to win the biggest cookie war the school has ever seen. With the help of her cookie squad, her rockstar grandmother, her super cool therapist, and a lot of self-love and inner growth, maybe—just maybe—Brooklyn can end up a winner after all. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less