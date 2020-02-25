Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When Elephant Met Giraffe

From the instant she sees him at the water hole, Elephant is curious about Giraffe. And while Giraffe doesn’t have much to say, Elephant is more than happy to make the first move. From inviting herself to bake pretzels with Giraffe to ordering him around while playing pirates, Elephant’s bold and brassy style takes some getting used to. But still waters run deep and silent Giraffe seems to have no problem making himself heard. The result is a friend for the ages.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Elephants

On Sale: November 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 56

ISBN-13: 9781368005159

