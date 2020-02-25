A Surprise for Giraffe and Elephant

Elephant has a lot to say about surprises-about surprise alpine horn serenades, and surprise toboggans, and surprise parties.



And while Giraffe doesn’t have a lot to say about surprises, or anything else, he always seems to get the last word.



With surprising wit and humor, Paul Gude brings back delightfully earnest Elephant and her quiet friend, Giraffe, for three new (and surprisingly silly) adventures that will leave readers laughing and asking for more!