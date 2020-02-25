Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Surprise for Giraffe and Elephant
Elephant has a lot to say about surprises-about surprise alpine horn serenades, and surprise toboggans, and surprise parties.Read More
And while Giraffe doesn’t have a lot to say about surprises, or anything else, he always seems to get the last word.
With surprising wit and humor, Paul Gude brings back delightfully earnest Elephant and her quiet friend, Giraffe, for three new (and surprisingly silly) adventures that will leave readers laughing and asking for more!
Praise
PRAISE FOR WHEN ELEPHANT MET GIRAFFE
"Gude's sense of visual and textual pacing and comedic timing is spot-on."—SLJ
