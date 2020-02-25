That's Not Bunny!

From high above on his perch, Hawk searches for his next meal. When he spots a bunny he swoops down and snatches???a carrot!? He decides to try again; because after all, he isn’t a Carrot Hawk. But when Hawk goes for his second attempt he comes up with a cucumber! And the third time he grabs a head of lettuce! How can Hawk be a hawk, if he can’t catch a single bunny? As he surveys the assortment of vegetables in his nest, he gets a great idea for baiting the bunny. But will it work?