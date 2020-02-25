Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

That's Not Bunny!

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

From high above on his perch, Hawk searches for his next meal. When he spots a bunny he swoops down and snatches???a carrot!? He decides to try again; because after all, he isn’t a Carrot Hawk. But when Hawk goes for his second attempt he comes up with a cucumber! And the third time he grabs a head of lettuce! How can Hawk be a hawk, if he can’t catch a single bunny? As he surveys the assortment of vegetables in his nest, he gets a great idea for baiting the bunny. But will it work?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9781368004336

ebook
What's Inside

