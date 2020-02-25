PRAISE FOR BELLA'S FALL COAT



"The mutual adoration between Bella and Grams is abundantly evident in the tender exchanges Plourde puts together, as well as in Gal's gauzy, multilayered images, which capture both Bella's near-inexhaustible energy and that of a woodland landscape in flux."—Publishers Weekly

*"Plourde's lovely text about the ephemeral nature of objects and seasons-and the lasting love of family-is beautifully realized by Gal's expressive, digital collage illustrations. . . Adults may feel nostalgia over seasons past-and young readers will be introduced to the enticing lure of autumn and the joys of sharing it with someone they love."—Kirkus (starred review)

PRAISE FOR YOU'RE WEARING THAT TO SCHOOL?!



* "A hippo with her own sense of style shows her 1-year-older, uptight, mouse best friend that it's important to be true to yourself. . .Plourde's dialogue includes lots of give-and-take between Penelope and Tiny, encouraging children to join in, and Cornelison's illustrations positively revel in Penelope's outr glee.

Penelope joins the ranks of some other popular nonconformists, including Ian Falconer's Olivia, David Shannon's Camilla Cream and Victoria Jamieson's Bea."—Kirkus (starred review)

PRAISE FOR YOU'RE DOING THAT IN THE TALENT SHOW?!



"With lively text and charming, vibrant cartoon illustrations, including ever-enthusiastic, colorfully clad Penelope and the more practical, low-key Tiny, this offers an entertaining, amusing read while insightfully portraying friendship's many facets, from appreciating differences to problem-solving disagreements to showing mutual support."—Booklist

"Penelope's avant-garde choices will certainly appeal to kids who think feather boas go with everything, while Tiny's concern is handled with tenderness and compassion-he really believes he's looking out for his friend. . .Clear writing, lively dialogue, and a solid story structure enhance this title's readaloud value as well. Cornelison's slightly soft-focus illustrations are strongly composed. . .Share this before or during the first day of school for an entertaining discussion prompt about individuality." —Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books