Lynn Plourde

Lynn Plourde is the author of more than 30 children’s books. Her most recent book, Bella’s Fall Coat, got starred reviews in Kirkus and SLJ. Her first middle-grade novel, Maxi’s Secrets (published by Nancy Paulsen), will be reprinted in paperback, and is on the 2017 International Literacy Association Teacher’s Choices list, plus 4 state reading award lists. She lives in Winthrop, Maine, with her husband.



Russ Cox is an illustrator who has worked with a number of publishers and studios, including Scholastic and Warner Bros. He is the author-illustrator of Faraway Friends, illustrator on the Puppy Pirates series, and collaborated with Lynn Plourde previously on Merry Moose Christmas. He lives with his wife and four cats in Maine.



