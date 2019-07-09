Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lynn Plourde

Lynn Plourde is the author of more than 30 children’s books. Her most recent book, Bella’s Fall Coat, got starred reviews in Kirkus and SLJ. Her first middle-grade novel, Maxi’s Secrets (published by Nancy Paulsen), will be reprinted in paperback, and is on the 2017 International Literacy Association Teacher’s Choices list, plus 4 state reading award lists. She lives in Winthrop, Maine, with her husband.

Russ Cox is an illustrator who has worked with a number of publishers and studios, including Scholastic and Warner Bros. He is the author-illustrator of Faraway Friends, illustrator on the Puppy Pirates series, and collaborated with Lynn Plourde previously on Merry Moose Christmas. He lives with his wife and four cats in Maine.

