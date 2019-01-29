If I Could Give You Christmas

Skating on a frozen pond, decorating the fanciest gingerbread house ever, re-reading a favorite story . . . these activities and more are brought to life through a variety of animal pairs. The tastes, smells, sights, and sounds of the holiday are evoked in universal scenes showing special moments being shared by parent and child. Adults will appreciate the theme of passing on traditions and the message that it doesn’t take a lot of stuff to celebrate Christmas. Kids will enjoy the playful, loving scenes. Sharing this book could become a brand new family tradition!