If I Could Give You Christmas
If I Could Give You Christmas

by

Illustrated by

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316628235

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 24

The best part of Christmas is sharing beautiful songs, special stories, fun games, and favorite treats with the ones we love most, big and small.

Skating on a frozen pond, decorating the fanciest gingerbread house ever, rereading a favorite story…. These favorite tastes, smells, sights, and sounds of the holiday come to life as parent and child mice trim the tree, birds warble carols, rabbits share hugs, and more. Wintertime celebrations are the perfect time to be together!

Join these adorable animal parents and children as they share joyful moments with each other and discover the most wonderful, lasting gift of all.

