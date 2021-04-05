If You Were My Valentine
If You Were My Valentine

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316707077

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: December 14th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Valentine's Day

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
This Valentine-themed follow-up to If I Could Give You Christmas is an adorable celebration of love and the special relationship between parents and children.
 
If you were my valentine,
I would jump, jump with joy!

Valentine's Day is for cuddles, sweet treats, silly games, and spending time with the ones we hold dear. Join all kinds of animals and their valentines—from rabbits and puffins, to cougars and otters, to a bigger-than-big whale—in this cozy picture book celebration of love.

