Yappy Valentine's Day!

Description

Celebrate Valentine's Day with this fetching valentine "from the dog."



This holiday board book will have little ones howling with laughter as dogs offer silly and sweet sentiments for their favorite hoomans. Photos and illustrations show dogs professing affections and participating in Valentine's Day–related shenanigans. The canines bring flowers (dug up from the yard), offer kisses (the slobbery kind), and generally "treat" their humans to the very best behavior they can muster. Written as a valentine from the dog, this charming board book trots out plenty of puns, sweet sentiments, and adorable pups. It's a perfect gift for little ones and and their animal-loving grownups.

