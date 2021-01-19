One Good Night 'til Valentine's Day
One Good Night 'til Valentine's Day

by Frank J. Berrios

Illustrated by Nneka Myers

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316119856

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 7th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Valentine's Day

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way with this bright, joyful board book.

The day is almost here! It's only "one more goodnight" until Valentine's Day. As a child goes to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with the best Valentine's decorations, treats, and gifts! Experience unique familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.

