Frank J. Berrios

Frank Berrios is a writer born in New York City. He has written many books for children, including the following Little Golden Books: Black Panther, Falcon, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, as well as A Little Golden Book about Jackie Robinson, Football with Dad and Soccer with Mom. Learn more about his work at FrankBerriosBooks.com.



Shellene Rodney is a Toronto-based illustrator with a passion for illustrating experiences and emotions through the various stages of life. Her characters are often closely tied to personal experience. From the time she was a small child, she was influenced by the art around her, which helped to build her understanding about art and creativity. Illustration and storytelling have been one of the many avenues that she uses to express her own unique ideas. She has had numerous commercial projects over the past several years. Youth, children, and adventurous adults are her favorite subjects!

