One Good Night 'til Halloween
One Good Night 'til Halloween

by Frank J. Berrios

Illustrated by Debby Rahmalia

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316395328

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: August 2nd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Celebrate Halloween in a special way with this bright, joyful board book.

The day is almost here! It's only "one more good night" until Halloween. As a child goes to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with the best Halloween decorations, treats, and costumes! Experience familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.

