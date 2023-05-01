Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Yappy Easter!
Contributors
By WorthyKids
Formats and Prices
Price$7.99
Price$10.99 CAD
Format
Format:Board book $7.99 $10.99 CAD
Also available from:
Here’s the holiday hilarity you’ve been hunting for! Silly, eager, and downright adorable pups are “hoppy” to celebrate Easter with their favorite humans in this photo-filled board book. Little ones will love the pictures of dogs in Easter mode, paired with sweet illustrations of dogs and kids interacting. Pun-filled text from the dog’s point of view shares just what it is about the holiday that makes them so “yappy.”
This little book is perfect for Easter baskets and will be an instant favorite with your dog-loving little one.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 2, 2024
- Page Count
- 20 pages
- Publisher
- WorthyKids
- ISBN-13
- 9781546006466
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use