The Night Baafore Easter

Count the sheep–and the laughs–in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the house, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?









Find out in this hilarious story of a night before Easter gone wrong. With exuberant verse and comical illustrations, this book will have children begging for repeat readings.

In this humorous tale of an Easter Eve gone wrong, Bo just wants to fall asleep so Easter Day–and the Easter Bunny–will come faster. But when he tries counting sheep, the sheep get bored and scatter, and chaos ensues: “Sheep 5 juggles eggs, tossing ten in the air. He misses. They crash and get crushed in Bo’s hair.” Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?