Dawn Young

DAWN YOUNG holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. After years of working at a large aerospace company as an Engineering Manager, Dawn left the corporate world to raise her three children. Her love of children, books, and engineering, combined with her wild imagination, inspired her to write STEM-focused picture books that teach and entertain. When she is not busy with her children, she is writing and reading and editing and critiquing and writing. She is married with three children–a son, Jace, and twin daughters, Remi and Rylee. Dawn lives in Glendale, Arizona, with her family and a golden retriever named Lily.