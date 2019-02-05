Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dawn Young
DAWN YOUNG holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. After years of working at a large aerospace company as an Engineering Manager, Dawn left the corporate world to raise her three children. Her love of children, books, and engineering, combined with her wild imagination, inspired her to write STEM-focused picture books that teach and entertain. When she is not busy with her children, she is writing and reading and editing and critiquing and writing. She is married with three children–a son, Jace, and twin daughters, Remi and Rylee. Dawn lives in Glendale, Arizona, with her family and a golden retriever named Lily.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Night Baafore Christmas
It's Christmas Eve and Bo can't sleep, so he starts counting sheep. But when the sheep get bored, they scatter, wreaking holiday mayhem all over…