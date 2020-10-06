The Night Baafore the First Day of School

The sheep won’t let Bo sleep in this hilarious tale of what can go wrong when the sheep you count run amok the night before the first day of school.

Anxious for the first day of school, Bo just wants to fall asleep so he’ll be ready for the day. But when he tries counting sheep, the sheep get bored and scatter, and chaos ensues: “Sheep 5 snags a lunch bag and makes a strange creature. 6 swallows the apple Bo picked for his teacher. Sheep 7 grips scissors, and piece after piece, she snips and she clips, and she trims the flock’s fleece.” Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get enough sleep before his big day?





With 10 out-of-control sheep and the beleaguered Bo, this action-packed story will provide comic relief for anyone who might be a little nervous about the first day of school.