From admiring the way teachers foster creativity in the classroom to how they ensure all children's needs are met, Todd Parr offers an ode to everything teachers contribute to the world.



Teachers are amazing! They teach you new things, make you laugh, and help you meet new friends. They always encourage you to do your best. They make the classroom a great place to be! A perfect gift for Teacher Appreciation Day bursting with positivity about school and the people who make it special, I Love My Teacher! is sure to become a classroom and at-home favorite.