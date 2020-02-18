Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary

Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is an age-appropriate way for fans of The Office to share their love with the whole family, just in time for the series’ 15th anniversary!

 

Michael Scott is Line Leader at Dunder Mifflin Elementary! It’s a very big job, but Michael is sure he can live up to the “World’s Best Line Leader” title printed on his water bottle. There’s just one problem–Michael doesn’t know how to lead the line. Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast.

 

The story will introduce The Office to a whole new generation and will teach them that everyone needs to ask for help sometimes. Even Line Leaders.

 

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / School & Education

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316428385

What's Inside

