Scarlet's Tale

When Scarlet was born, her parents did the usual counting.

Two eyes.

One nose.

Ten fingers.

Ten toes.

Also: one long, fluffy, fuzzy, furry tail.

That was a surprise.





Born a bit different than expected, Scarlet has always embraced her uniqueness. When she starts preschool, though, she finds it can be a little scary to stand out from the crowd. But with the help of some new friends, Scarlet’s infectious enthusiasm has everyone celebrating what makes her special!

