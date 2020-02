Audrey Vernick

is the author of over twenty books for young readers, including, and, as well asand, which she co-wrote with Liz Garton Scanlon. She received a 2019 Fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Audrey writes from her home near the ocean, and you can find her online at http://www.audreyvernick.com

is the illustrator of; and, among others. He had lots of different jobs before creating his first children’s book, including bingo caller, bouncy castle painter, record sleeve designer, and animation director. Jarvis particularly loves children’s books–what they can do and how they can be kept and loved as little treasures. Check out more of his work at http://www.byjarvis.com