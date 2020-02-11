Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Audrey Vernick
Audrey Vernick is the author of over twenty books for young readers, including Unlike Other Monsters, Is Your Buffalo Ready for Kindergarten?, and First Grade Dropout, as well as Bob, Not Bob! and Dear Substitute, which she co-wrote with Liz Garton Scanlon. She received a 2019 Fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Audrey writes from her home near the ocean, and you can find her online at http://www.audreyvernick.com.
Jarvis is the illustrator of Mrs. Mole, I’m Home!; Ready, Set, Build!; Fred Forgets; Alan’s Big, Scary Teeth; and Lazy Dave, among others. He had lots of different jobs before creating his first children’s book, including bingo caller, bouncy castle painter, record sleeve designer, and animation director. Jarvis particularly loves children’s books–what they can do and how they can be kept and loved as little treasures. Check out more of his work at http://www.byjarvis.com.
