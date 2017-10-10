Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dear Substitute
When a substitute teacher named Miss Pelly comes to class, one student bristles at the change in routine-Miss Pelly doesn’t follow the rules like Mrs. Giordano. But in time, our student learns that even though the substitute may do things a little differently, and she may be a bit silly, mixing things up might not be so bad.
Told in a series of epistolary poems, this funny, relatable picturebook is a great fit for classrooms and for any child nervous about new experiences.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Each shift in the narrator's emotions-from suspicion to anger to intrigue-rings true in this perceptive, probing series of observations from a child's viewpoint."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Substitute teachers are a rite of passage for students; this narrator's change of heart provides a good example of handling it with aplomb."—Kirkus Reviews
"Kids will probably want to go back through the pages to follow recurring motifs such as the sun, the turtle, and the flowers as well as the progression of feelings from despair to exuberance."—Horn Book (starred review)
"Big print and simple vocabulary make this suitable for early reading as well as reading aloud, the concept will spur kids to create their own letters, and substitute teachers will embrace a book that finally celebrates their usually unsung labors."—BCCB
PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!
* "Every page offers a giggle. . . . [T]his is read-aloud gold."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Every page offers a giggle. . . . [T]his is read-aloud gold."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!
* "[A] perfect cheer-up for a kid tucked up with a cold."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
* "[A] perfect cheer-up for a kid tucked up with a cold."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!
* "The co-authors' narrative is satisfying beyond the funny gimmick, . . . offering depth and heart in addition to the silly misunderstandings."—Horn Book, starred review
* "The co-authors' narrative is satisfying beyond the funny gimmick, . . . offering depth and heart in addition to the silly misunderstandings."—Horn Book, starred review
PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!
"Scanlon and Vernick's text is sweet without treacle, and . . . Cordell's artwork is terrific."—Kirkus Reviews
"Scanlon and Vernick's text is sweet without treacle, and . . . Cordell's artwork is terrific."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR UNLIKE OTHER MONSTERS
"A quirky, fun friendship title sure to be a read-aloud favorite with children."—School Library Journal
"A quirky, fun friendship title sure to be a read-aloud favorite with children."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR UNLIKE OTHER MONSTERS
"Jack's colorful, humorous art makes for active illustrations and engaging characters, aptly complementing Vernick's gently speculative text."—Kirkus Reviews
"Jack's colorful, humorous art makes for active illustrations and engaging characters, aptly complementing Vernick's gently speculative text."—Kirkus Reviews