Pablo Pino
Pablo Pino grew up watching cartoons, playing football, and drawing a lot. He’s a self-taught illustrator and has illustrated more than forty books. He lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
By the Author
The Foodie Flamingo
Celebrate the love of food in this charming picture book that teaches kids not only to try new foods but to brush up on their…
The Night Baafore the First Day of School
The sheep won't let Bo sleep in this hilarious tale of what can go wrong when the sheep you count run amok the night before…
The Night Baafore Easter
Count the sheep -- and the laughs -- in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the…
What's the Bible All About?
Children begin hearing Bible stories at a very young age, both in the home and in the church or classroom. But without context, these stories…