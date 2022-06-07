Empower your child to be a positive force in the world with this encouraging picture book that teaches kids that no matter how small an action may be, there is always something they can do to make the world a better place.



"When I know a friend is hurting then my heart starts aching too, like it’s asking me a question . . . is there something I can do?"

Based on a familiar passage from Matthew 25, this picture book explores themes of compassion and empathy, encouraging children to take positive action when they see a need in the world around them. From big things—like helping to plant a community garden or trying to find a home for an animal in need—to small things—like making a card or welcoming someone new—there is always something we can do! The book's lyrical refrain will stick with kids long after the book is closed: "If there’s something that you notice, there is something you can do. Keep your kindness radar working—maybe something starts with you!" Immerse your little one in a world of kindness and hope with this gorgeously illustrated offering from Natalee Creech.