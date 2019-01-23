Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Natalee Creech
NATALEE CREECH is a former teacher and current librarian who enjoys bringing Scripture to life through rhyme. During her twelve years as a teacher in South Korea, she discovered that poetry and songs helped her students learn English. When she couldn’t find anything suitable to teach a specific concept, she would write it herself: from igneous rock to ecosystems and amphibians. Since then, Natalee has been working as a children’s librarian at the McAlester Public Library in Oklahoma, where she lives with her family.Read More
By the Author
This uplifting book joyfully explores the biblical promise that nothing can separate us from God's love. Can anything stop God's love and God's grace? This…