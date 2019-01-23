Natalee Creech

NATALEE CREECH is a former teacher and current librarian who enjoys bringing Scripture to life through rhyme. During her twelve years as a teacher in South Korea, she discovered that poetry and songs helped her students learn English. When she couldn’t find anything suitable to teach a specific concept, she would write it herself: from igneous rock to ecosystems and amphibians. Since then, Natalee has been working as a children’s librarian at the McAlester Public Library in Oklahoma, where she lives with her family.