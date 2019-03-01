Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This uplifting book joyfully explores the biblical promise that nothing can separate us from God's love.

 

Can anything stop God's love and God's grace? This uplifting picture book joyfully explores the answer from Romans 8:38-39-nothing can separate us from God's love. Curious children wonder if God's love can be stopped by rumbling volcanoes, deep oceans, elaborate disguises, and personal shortcomings, and come to the comforting conclusion that "There is nothing so powerful, nothing so strong-God's love is too high and too deep and too long!" With whimsical rhyme and imaginative illustrations, this affirming book gives children confidence in God's unstoppable love.

Meet The Author: Natalee Creech

NATALEE CREECH is a former teacher and current librarian who enjoys bringing Scripture to life through rhyme. During her twelve years as a teacher in South Korea, she discovered that poetry and songs helped her students learn English. When she couldn’t find anything suitable to teach a specific concept, she would write it herself: from igneous rock to ecosystems and amphibians. Since then, Natalee has been working as a children’s librarian at the McAlester Public Library in Oklahoma, where she lives with her family.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian

On Sale: April 23rd 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824957032

